Levies man martyred in Kohlu landmine blast

QUETTA: A Levies man was martyred and six others sustained injuries in a landmine blast in the Kohlu area, while another Levies man was injured in a gun attack on a checkpoint in the border town of Chaman, on Monday.

Levies officials said a landmine planted in the Jannat Wali area of Kohlu district went off when a security pick-up truck was passing through the area.

“Levies truck collided with the landmine and blew up,” Levies Director General Nasibullah Khan Kakar said, adding that one soldier lost his life in the blast while six others in the vehicle were seriously injured.

Security officials rushed to the blast site and shifted the victims to Kohlu district hospital, while “the injured Levies personnel were shifted to CMH, Quetta, for treatment as they were seriously injured,” Mr Kakar said.

Meanwhile, a Levies soldier was seriously injured in another armed attack on a Levies post in the border town of Chaman.

Police said some miscreants riding motorcycles opened fire at a check post where Levies personnel were deployed for checking.

The Levies official tried to stop a motorcycle rider but he opened fire instead of stopping, a police official said.

He added that the Levies soldier received multiple bullet injuries and shifted to CMH Quetta where his condition is stated to be critical.

It was the third armed attack in Chaman in a week. Two security personnel of FC were gunned down by armed men in the Roghani road area last week while a Levies man had embraced martyrdom when armed men fired at him near the Press Club.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023