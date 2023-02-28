DAWN.COM Logo

‘Women at bigger risk due to prevalence of technology’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 06:30am

QUETTA: The participants during a consultation session on the issue of digital divide said the prevalence of technology has put women at a bigger risk and exacerbated the digital divide in Pakistan.

The consultation was organised by National Commission on the Status of Women, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund, UNDP, UN Women and Jazz.

The NCSW chairperson, Nilofar Bakhtiar, said the digital divide has further deteriorated gender disparity in the country.

The session was held for the preparation of the report titled “Gender Digital Divide in Pakistan”. The report will be presented to the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The session was attended by politicians, representatives of civil society, journalists and teachers.

