Plea filed against Maryam in LHC for ‘scandalising’ Supreme Court

LAHORE: A lawyer has filed a petition before the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking contempt proceedings against PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz for her alleged attempts to scandalise the judges of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Shahid Rana, the petitioner, submits that the respondent in her speech at a recent public meeting in Sargodha used ‘contemptuous’ words against the judges of the apex court. He says all the television channels broadcasted and the print media published the speech of the respondent.

The petitioner argues that Maryam had committed a contempt of court under Article 204 (2) (b) of the Constitution and under Article 2(c) of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.

He contends that the respondent cannot propagate the misconduct, if any, of a judge or a court but can inform the president or the Supreme Judicial Council by filing a reference under Article 209 of the Constitution.

He asks the court to summon Maryam Nawaz and proceed against her under the law.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023