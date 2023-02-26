At least 4 killed, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Barkhan: police

At least four people were killed and 10 wounded in an explosion inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan on Sunday morning, police officials said.

Barkhan Station House Officer (SHO) Sajjad Afzal confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com. He said that the injured persons have been moved to a nearby hospital.

The official added that a police team has reached the site and cordoned off the area for investigations.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso told Dawn.com that the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded.

Unverified videos making the rounds on social media show volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast. Mangled motorcycles and charred vegetables can be seen strewn about on the road.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

“Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity,” he said.

“Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won’t allow anti-state elements to succeed,” the minister stated, promising that the government would adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

Bizenjo also directed officials to provide the best medical care to injured people and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.