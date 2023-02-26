DAWN.COM Logo

PTI leaders move SHC against acceptance of NA resignations

Ishaq Tanoli Published February 26, 2023 Updated February 26, 2023 08:58am

KARACHI: A number of former PTI lawmakers approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday to challenge the decision of the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to accept their resignations.

The counsel for PTI said that Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman Khan, Faheem Khan, Attaullah Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Najeeb Haroon and others have also approached the SHC. The lawyer contended that the speaker’s act of accepting their resignations was a violation of law, as he has to ascertain personally whether it was signed by the person concerned.

They asserted that the Lahore High Court had annulled the decision of the NA speaker to accept the resignation of the party MNAs in Punjab, as well as notifications of the ECP.

They asked the SHC that notifications to de-seat the petitioners may also be declared void and issue directives to the respondents to restore them as members of the National Assembly.

PTI Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui told the media the party MNAs had resigned on April 11, 2022, but the same was not accepted until the PTI announced its return to the house.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023

