Who are the PTI (and allied) MNAs whose resignations have been accepted so far?

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has at last accepted most PTI MNA’s long-standing demand to accept their en-masse resignations, though only when there were hints of their possible return to parliament.

The PTI had announced mass resignations from the National Assembly in April last year, a day after party chief Imran Khan’s ouster as the prime minister through a no-confidence vote and shortly before Shehbaz Sharif was elected as his successor.

The National Assembly speaker on July 28, 2022 accepted the resignations of only 11 of the 131 PTI lawmakers who had resigned.

The first eleven:

Abdul Shakoor Shad Ali Muhammad Khan Fazal Muhammad Khan Shaukat Ali Fakhar Zaman Khan Farrukh Habib Ijaz Ahmed Shah Jamil Ahmed Khan Muhammad Akram Cheema Shandana Gulzar Khan (reserved seat for women) and Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari (reserved seat for women)

Ashraf had been insisting till Dec 29, 2022 at least that the resignations would only be accepted once the party lawmakers verified their resignations in person on an individual basis, whereas the MNAs were adamant that they be accepted in one go.

However, days after Imran said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be “tested” through a confidence vote in a tit-for-tat move, Ashraf on Tuesday accepted the resignations of 34 PTI MNAs along with one of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid.

The move, expectedly, resulted in a huge uproar from PTI leaders who termed it a “clumsy attempt to run away from general elections”.

The 34 plus one in surprise move:

Aftab Hussain Saddique Aftab Jehangir Ali Amin Khan Ali Nawaz Awan Aliya Hamza Malik (reserved seat for women) Asad Qaiser Asad Umar Ataullah Faheem Khan Fawad Ahmed Ghulam Sarwar Khan Hammad Azhar Imran Khattak Kanwal Shauzab (reserved seat for women) Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Mansoor Hayat Khan Muhammad Alamgir Khan Muhammad Aslam Khan Muhammad Najeeb Haroon Murad Saeed Noorul Haq Qadri Omar Ayub Khan Pervaiz Khattak Qasim Khan Suri Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz Sadaqat Ali Khan Saifur Rehman Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel Shafqat Mahmood Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sheharyar Afridi Sheikh Rashid Shafique Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Zartaj Gul Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (AML chief)

Ashraf on Thursday defended his action saying he only did so after the PTI lawmakers were able to “satisfy him” by proving that the resignations were a “voluntary decision and not under pressure”.

A day after this statement, the National Assembly speaker accepted 35 more PTI MNAs’ resignations on Friday.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61) Abdul Majeed Khan (NA-187) Ali Khan Jadoon (NA-16) Amjad Ali Khan (NA-96) Andaleeb Abbas (reserved seat) Arbab Amir Ayub (NA-28) Asma Qadeer (reserved seat) Aurangzeb Khan Khichi (NA-165) Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab (NA-87) Faizullah (NA-109) Gul Dad Khan (NA-40) Dr Haider Ali Khan (NA-2) Ibraheem Khan (NA-158) Junaid Akbar (NA-8) Khurram Shahzad (NA-107) Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar (NA-177) Maleeka Ali Bokhari (reserved seat) Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135) Mehboob Shah (NA-6) Mohammad Iqbal Khan (NA-44) Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7) Mujahid Ali (NA-20) Munawara Bibi Baloch (reserved seat) Sahibzada Sibghatullah (NA-5) Sajid Khan (NA-42) Saleem Rehman (NA-3) Shahid Ahmed (NA-34) Sher Akbar Khan (NA-9) Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30) Syed Faiz ul Hassan (NA-70) Syed Fakhar Imam (NA-150) Tahir Iqbal (NA-164) Umar Aslam Khan (NA-93) Engr Usman Khan Tarakai (NA-19) Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152)

Currently, the total number of PTI MNAs whose resignations have been accepted stands at 80 — excluding Rashid — with 50 still pending.