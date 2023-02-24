DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan Assembly asks ECP to delay general elections till census results

Saleem Shahid Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 09:44am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to not hold general elections until the completion of the digital census.

The parliamentary secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi moved a resolution in the assembly on Thursday saying that the digital census will be launched on March 1.

The compilation of results will take time and without the results, holding general elections would not be possible.

The resolution urged the ECP to delay the polls till the process of the digital census was completed.

Dr Buledi said new constituencies will have to be demarcated based on the census results.

Without the results, general elections would be “useless” as the number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies could change after the census.

The resolution was unanimously accepted by the house.

The house also adopted a resolution demanding the provincial government send doctors to their native areas for their first posting.

Thursday’s session started after a delay of over 90 minutes with acting speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail in the chair.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023

