WAF demands judicial inquiry into ‘encounter’ of F-9 rape suspects

Ikram Junaidi Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Women’s Action Forum (WAF) on Tuesday demanded an urgent judicial inquiry into the extrajudicial killing of two suspects involved in the F-9 rape case, as it termed the “encounter” a “concerted attempt [by police] to cover up real facts” of the case.

In a statement, WAF said the encounter by the police on Feb 16 also denied the rape survivor her right to justice.

“The unfolding of an atrocious drama staged by ICT police on 16 February, is as unbelievable as it is outrageous. It was described in detail, with verified dates, times, locations, and documentation records at a press conference in Islamabad on 17 February, conducted by two activists: Adv Imaan Mazari Hazir (survivor’s lawyer), and a member of the ICT/LEAs Special Investigation Team (SIT), Dr Farzana Bari.”

According to the feminist collective, the head of the ICT police has not “denied, refuted, rebutted or clarified any of the facts exposed at the press conference”.

“We are convinced that the alleged police encounter during which the two men (both serial rapists) are said to have been killed, is totally fake and false. We also believe that there is a concerted attempt to cover up the real facts of this case, for both known and unknown reasons,” it stated.

“We strongly condemn the ICT/LEAs’ constant survivor-blaming, along with their unprofessional, aggressive attitude and sexist behaviour (by both male and female senior police personnel handling the case); and, most importantly, their illegal act of exposing the survivor’s identity and personal details by sharing the FIR with the media without redaction – thereby increasing her insecurity and vulnerability manifold,” it stated.

According to WAF, it continues to “stand in support and solidarity with the survivor, who, contrary to the norm of non-reporting of rape crimes, courageously came forward to file an FIR at the police station, and subsequently also conclusively identified both her rapists when the police arrested them”.

In its list of demands, WAF suggested that Pemra should take action against electronic media for exposing the survivor’s identity by broadcasting the uncensored version of the FIR.

It also called for mandatory training on media reporting of cases pertaining to gender-based violence. It demanded that Pemra should lift an unwarranted ban on electronic media regarding the coverage of the case.

It also called for systemic reforms in police and other institutions to protect the identity of rape survivors.

“WAF pledges to continue standing with the Fatima Jinnah Park rape survivor as well as numerous others across the length and breadth of Pakistan – including those who have not been able to come out to report rape crimes, and also those forced into marrying their rapists or signing compromise settlements,” it stated.

