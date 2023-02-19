PML-N all set to welcome chief organiser on maiden visit to Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As she continues to travel across the country for the “rejuvenation” of her party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is all set to arrive in Rawalpindi to address a workers’ convention.

The PML-N leader, whose last visit to the garrison city was in July last year as part of her campaign for by-polls, will be accorded a “warm welcome” by local party leaders and supporters who would join their chief organiser on Peshawar Road. Initially, the PML-N power show was planned at Liaquat Bagh, but the convention was moved to Cantonment – a part of the city under the administrative control of the federal government – to facilitate supporters from the peripheries of the district.

PML-N Metropolitan President Sardar Naseem told Dawn that the PML-N wanted to hold a convention at a place that supporters could easily access. He added that the security of the party leader was also necessary.

According to Mr Naseem, who was the former city mayor, Kohinoor Mills and its adjoining areas had their own significance for the PML-N. Since it was going to be a maiden visit of Ms Nawaz after taking over as the party chief organiser, the workers have decided to hold the convention on one of the major roads in the city, he added.

“All the arrangements for the ‘historic workers convention’ have been completed, and Maryam Nawaz would be accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival in the city considered a bastion of the PML-N,” he said.

Former MNA Malik Shakil Awan told Dawn that the party workers and supporters were ready to welcome Maryam Nawaz in their city, adding that party workers from the city areas would gather on College Road and after breakfast, would lead a rally to Peshawar Road.

Barrister Danyial Chaudhry, son of Chaudhry Tanveer, will also take out a rally from Kutchery Chowk to Pirwadhai Mor in the morning. Similarly, party ticket holders, representatives and former union council chairmen and vice-chairmen have also planned to take out rallies from their areas to the venue of the convention.

In light of the gathering, Sardar Naseem and PML-N attended a meeting to review the arrangements for the convention. It was decided in the meeting that party workers would travel towards the venue in small groups to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

Separately, the city traffic police said vehicles would be diverted on substitute routes by the wardens in light of the rally on Peshawar Road.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023