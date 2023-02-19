Compelling discussions at different sessions dismiss ‘KLF gone stale’ buzzword

KARACHI: The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), organised by Oxford University Press (OUP), that used to have cars coming and reversing and blocking this area and that of the road where the Beach Luxury Hotel is located for the entire duration of the festival, morning, afternoon or evening is not doing that same this weekend.

It may sound strange but there are more people coming out the exit gates than one saw entering.

Why are there so many seats left vacant in the main garden with the biggest stage? Some thought the heat was the cause of it though it wasn’t as if the lawn was not covered. It had a crisscross marquee and several fans. But then the halls, Jasmine, Room 007 and Aquarius, that had great air conditioning, too, also could not be described as packed.

Some also attributed the thin audience to the Friday terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office. “People are worried. They are afraid to come out today,” said one visitor.

Some also said that the KLF needed an overhaul or makeover.

“It’s the same kind of sessions and the same guests making it stale. It needs fresh blood and fresh ideas,” said Aamir Mughal, a lover of books, a writer and a regular at literary events like the KLF.

Still, most of the sessions were interesting. The day’s proceedings commenced with a poignant and heartfelt tribute to the esteemed literary figures who had passed away over the course of the year. The programme, aptly titled ‘Biyad-e-Raftgaan [Remembering the departed]’, was a solemn and respectful tribute to luminaries such as the late Zia Mohiyeddin, the celebrated poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, the accomplished author Imdad Hussaini and the acclaimed playwright Masood Ashar.

‘Vulnerability and Resilience: Climate and Communities’ was a pressing topic demanding attention duly given by climate activists and journalists Afia Salam, Zohra Yusuf, Bilal Zahoor and Qazi Khizar with Farah Zia moderating the discussion. They discussed how with the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters and extreme weather events, communities across the globe are becoming more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. At the same time, building resilience in these communities can help mitigate the risks and improve their ability to adapt and recover.

Another session with Matthieu Paley and Piru Saein, titled ‘The Lahooti of Sindh: A Photographic Journey’, turned out to be a visually stunning experience. Through their photographs, they provided a unique and intimate glimpse into the culture and traditions of the Lahooti community in Sindh.

George Fulton and Nadeem Farooq Paracha’s engaging discussion on ‘For Faith, State and the Soul: A History of Pop Culture in Pakistan’ provided insights into the evolution of pop culture in Pakistan and its intersection with religion, politics and society.

The lively conversation between the two speakers was informative and thought-provoking, leaving the audience with a deeper understanding of the topic.

‘The Social Butterfly: From London to Lahore’ had Moni Mohsin talking to Taha Kehar about her work. She also read an excerpt from her latest book Between You, Me and The Four Walls.

Another session, titled ‘EdTech: The New Normal’, featured a panel discussion with distinguished individuals such as Mahboob Mahmood, Jehan Ara, Arshad Saeed Husain of OUP and Ehsan Saya spoke of how EdTech is playing an increasingly important role in Pakistan’s education system, with the potential to revolutionise learning and expand access to education for all.

Later in the afternoon, the Getz Pharma EACPE Film Awards ceremony highlighted the creative abilities of up-and-coming film-makers from various regions of Pakistan. Selected films were showcased before a live audience, and a stimulating panel discussion centred on the theme of ‘Unearthing Cultures of Pakistan’ followed the screening.

The book stalls, the handicraft stalls and the food court also had a happy crowd although still thin. But however thin, one still met someone or the other they knew with similar interests at KLF. Old lost and dear relatives and friends also met and picked up from where they had left off over literary sessions or between them. Amid them were also the sweet Mrs Goshpi Avari and daughter Zeena looking for a place to sit down after buying their chicken rolls from a stall in the food court. Locating two vacant chairs they politely inquired if they were taken. That’s when one laughingly reminded them that they owned the hotel hosting the KLF to which Zeena said that they just didn’t want to take someone else’s seat and inconvenience them.

The biggest rush, however, could be seen at the model American space, the Lincoln’s Corner stall where young people were coming for information and brochures about education courses and exchange programmes along with trying their hand at playing various board games such as chess and getting virtual tours of American universities and museums.

The three-day KLF concludes on Sunday (today).

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023