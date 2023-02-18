DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2023

Water scarcity a national security threat, says Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal Published February 18, 2023 Updated February 18, 2023 09:57am
<p>Senator Faisal Rahman speaking at the 2023 Annual Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations. — Screengrab from Twitter/SenatePakistan</p>

Senator Faisal Rahman speaking at the 2023 Annual Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations. — Screengrab from Twitter/SenatePakistan

UNITED NATIONS: “Pakistan’s national security is linked with its food security, which in turn is directly linked with water security,” argued Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman as parliamentarians from more than 60 countries gathered at the UN headquarters to discuss a major global issue — water scarcity.

The two-day event, held in New York this week, was a joint initiative of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and the Inter-Parlia­mentary Union (IPU) to raise support for a basic UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), access to clean water and sanitation.

The meeting provided parliamentary contribution to the UN Water Conference, which will be held on March 22-24 in New York to suggest practical measures for overcoming the water crisis.

Pakistan used the opportunity to highlight water issues in South Asia, particularly those that have a direct bearing on Pakistan.

The delegation’s leader, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, told the gathering that while globally water stress levels have remained safe at 18.6 per cent in 2019, South Asia registered high levels of water stress at over 75pc.

And this, he said, was also a cause of alarm for Pakistan which “is estimated to be among the top ten water scarce countries in the world”.

Senator Sana Jamali of Balochistan identified three essential requirements for overcoming the water crisis, “finance, technology, transfer and enhanced international cooperation.”

The upcoming UN conference, she said, must “elevate the water agenda in international discourse so that it receives the attention it deserves”.

Another Balochistan senator, Abdul Qadir, informed that gathering that Pakistan has prioritised investment in this sector to prepare for future climate-related calamities which were growing in frequency and intensity.

Federal Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi informed the meeting that climate change had also become a source of water deficiency.

“International investments are needed for water management, land restoration, reforestation, and for climate resilient cultivation,” he said. “Innovative financing will help create jobs and sport comments and fulfill climate goals.”

Naseema Ehsan, another Balochistan senator, underlined the need for involving women in water management. “This water crisis reaffirms the right of all citizens of Pakistan to equal and affordable access to water as well as to clean drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities,” she said.

The Pakistani delegation explained that Pakistan was working on schemes to protect groundwater through management and technical measures.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Audacious raid
Updated 18 Feb, 2023

Audacious raid

The terrorists have the ability to strike at will, while the state’s response has been largely unimpressive. This must change.
More ‘leaks’
18 Feb, 2023

More ‘leaks’

YET again, secretly taped recordings of conversations involving prominent public figures have been ‘leaked’ to...
Regressive mindset
18 Feb, 2023

Regressive mindset

THE Gomal University administration’s decision to ban the mixing of male and female college students on the ...
Despondent public
Updated 17 Feb, 2023

Despondent public

The ravaging of the Pakistani economy has been wrought by fiscal malfeasance at the highest levels of power.
Taliban-TTP nexus
17 Feb, 2023

Taliban-TTP nexus

IF the analysis of an American government think tank stating that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to end their...
Progressive measures
17 Feb, 2023

Progressive measures

A SENSIBLE initiative is on the cards that proposes to use technology and the huge Nadra database to address ...