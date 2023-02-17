President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on general election date

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 regarding consultations on a date for general elections.

The meeting, to be held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, will discuss Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017 which states that the president shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Snap elections have long been a demand of the PTI since ex-premier Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no-confidence. Imran insists that only a government with the mandate can carry out the tough decisions required to get the country out of the economic morass it is currently in.

General elections are scheduled to be held this year, though dates have not yet been finalised.

In his letter to the CEC, the president said that since his letter dated February 8, some substantial developments (e.g., the judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Honourable Supreme Court) took place.

He expressed displeasure over the “apathy and inaction” on the part of the commission that did not respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The president stated that he had waited anxiously that the ECP would realise its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but was extremely dismayed by the commission’s “poignant approach on this important matter”.

In his letter, the president once again reminded the ECP that being “conscious” of his constitutional responsibility of “preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution”, he was inviting the CEC for the meeting on February 20 at his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.