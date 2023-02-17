DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2023

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on general election date

APP | Dawn.com Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 04:27pm

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 regarding consultations on a date for general elections.

The meeting, to be held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, will discuss Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017 which states that the president shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Snap elections have long been a demand of the PTI since ex-premier Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no-confidence. Imran insists that only a government with the mandate can carry out the tough decisions required to get the country out of the economic morass it is currently in.

General elections are scheduled to be held this year, though dates have not yet been finalised.

In his letter to the CEC, the president said that since his letter dated February 8, some substantial developments (e.g., the judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Honourable Supreme Court) took place.

He expressed displeasure over the “apathy and inaction” on the part of the commission that did not respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The president stated that he had waited anxiously that the ECP would realise its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but was extremely dismayed by the commission’s “poignant approach on this important matter”.

In his letter, the president once again reminded the ECP that being “conscious” of his constitutional responsibility of “preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution”, he was inviting the CEC for the meeting on February 20 at his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Despondent public
Updated 17 Feb, 2023

Despondent public

The ravaging of the Pakistani economy has been wrought by fiscal malfeasance at the highest levels of power.
Taliban-TTP nexus
17 Feb, 2023

Taliban-TTP nexus

IF the analysis of an American government think tank stating that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to end their...
Progressive measures
17 Feb, 2023

Progressive measures

A SENSIBLE initiative is on the cards that proposes to use technology and the huge Nadra database to address ...
More taxes
Updated 16 Feb, 2023

More taxes

Most additional tax measures will escalate the pace of monthly consumer price inflation, which has already surged to its 48-year high of 27.6pc.
Ali Wazir’s release
16 Feb, 2023

Ali Wazir’s release

A LONG, condemnable chapter of state persecution may be coming to a close with the release of Ali Wazir on Tuesday...
India’s BBC raids
16 Feb, 2023

India’s BBC raids

THE recent BBC documentary raising troubling questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the ...