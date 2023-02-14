Student in Hyderabad jumps off school’s third floor to ‘commit suicide’

INVESTIGATORS examine the spot where the girl scaled the railing to jump down. (Right) Police cordon off the scene of the incident at the school.—Umair Ali

HYDERABAD: A class-six female student apparently committed suicide at a private school, located within the jurisdiction of the Nasim Nagar police station, in Qasimabad on Monday.

The 12-year-old girl, Memoona, daughter of Zulfiqar Narejo, jumped from the third floor of the school building.

Close circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed that Memoona stood up on her own school bag to scale the railing and jump down.

According to Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh, a man tried to prevent her from jumping down but could not reach her on time.

Another footage showed her falling on the ground floor where other students were present. “Her CCTV footage shows that she has committed suicide,” said the SSP.

He said her mother, was not initially willing for an autopsy but later agreed when she was told that it was necessary in such cases.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the girl was quite sensitive and apparently disturbed, said the SSP.

Nasim Nagar SHO Farhan Memon told Dawn that the incident occurred at around 2:30pm. Soon after receiving the information, the police along with forensic wing personnel rushed to the school for collection of evidence and preservation of crime scene.

He said that the school administration was initially reluctant to allow police access to the scene of incident. “School’s staff shifted the body to the Liaquat University Hospital on their own and police reached there later. Parents were unwilling to share anything with us,” said the SHO.

Dr Sanobar performed the full autopsy at LUH’s city branch. “Her face was completely smashed as she fell upside down. But I won’t comment on the cause of her death. We have preserved sample for DNA as well,” Dr Sanobar told Dawn.

The girl’s father is the sub-registrar at revenue department and posted in Karachi. The girl’s family members, school’s principal and staff also rushed to the hospital.

According to additional police surgeon Dr Wasim, a complete autopsy was conducted by the MLO concerned but she did not share her opinion. He said that her CT scan examination was also done. He said initial report of her autopsy, to be issued by Dr Sanobar, was awaited.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023