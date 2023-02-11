Architect Tanvir appointed to England’s Churches Conservation Trust

LONDON: Acclaimed architect and conservationist Tanvir Hasan this week was approved by the King as one of the three architects appointed as a member of The Churches Conservation Trust (TCCT), a charity that has for decades protected and restored historic churches at risk across England.

Ms Hasan is a conservation architect, art educator and founding member of the Lahore Conserva­t­ion Society, and is also the cur­a­tor for the Lahore Bie­n­nale Festival’s Vir­t­ual Mus­­eum’s Architec­ture co­m­­­p­o­nent.

Based in Lon­don, Ms Hasan currently serves as deputy chairman and lead director at the London office of architect firm Donald Insall.

She has rich experience of conservation and regeneration, and is respe­cted for undertaking both conservation architecture, and design of new buildings in historical environments.

She has done considerable work in Lahore, where she has been vocal in raising threats to heritage. Ms Hasan has worked on complex heritage projects and implemented work in challenging historic settings.

