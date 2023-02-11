DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2023

Architect Tanvir appointed to England’s Churches Conservation Trust

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 09:48am
<p>Tanvir Hasan.</p>

Tanvir Hasan.

LONDON: Acclaimed architect and conservationist Tanvir Hasan this week was approved by the King as one of the three architects appointed as a member of The Churches Conservation Trust (TCCT), a charity that has for decades protected and restored historic churches at risk across England.

Ms Hasan is a conservation architect, art educator and founding member of the Lahore Conserva­t­ion Society, and is also the cur­a­tor for the Lahore Bie­n­nale Festival’s Vir­t­ual Mus­­eum’s Architec­ture co­m­­­p­o­nent.

Based in Lon­don, Ms Hasan currently serves as deputy chairman and lead director at the London office of architect firm Donald Insall.

She has rich experience of conservation and regeneration, and is respe­cted for undertaking both conservation architecture, and design of new buildings in historical environments.

She has done considerable work in Lahore, where she has been vocal in raising threats to heritage. Ms Hasan has worked on complex heritage projects and implemented work in challenging historic settings.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Final IMF deal?
Updated 11 Feb, 2023

Final IMF deal?

We don’t know exactly what the final agreement with the IMF would entail for the people.
Moscow boycott
11 Feb, 2023

Moscow boycott

NATURE abhors a vacuum, and if Pakistan does not attend key international meetings, it leaves the field open to...
Fuel shortages
11 Feb, 2023

Fuel shortages

WE should have seen this coming. As has become the norm over the past 10 months or so, reports of a looming shortage...
Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...