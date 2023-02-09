Indian govt body calls for celebrating Feb 14 as ‘cow hug day’

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate “Cow Hug Day” on February 14, claiming the act would foster “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness”, according to a report by The Hindu.

In its appeal issued to the public quoted by the paper, the advisory body described Valentine’s Day as the “dazzle of Western civilisation” and said that “Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of Western culture over time.”

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness (sic). Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” the report quoted the body as saying in its appeal.

The welfare board called the cow the “backbone of Indian culture and rural economy”, adding that the animal represents “cattle wealth and biodiversity.”

“It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” the AWBI reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the report also quotes a representative of the Dairy Farmers Federation of India as calling out the AWBI for its alleged double standards.

“The love they show to cows is just fake. If they really want to support cattle, they must support dairy farmers and compensate for our losses due to lumpy skin disease,” the association official said.