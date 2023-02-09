Pakistan sends over 21 tonnes of relief goods to Turkiye, Syria

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan sent more than 21 tonnes of relief goods on Wednesday to Turkiye and Syria after a powerful earthquake hit the two countries earlier this week, killing thousands.

The goods were transported on behalf of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) via two special flights of the Pakistan International Airlines, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

Flight PK-705 carrying 7.4 tonnes of cargo departed from Islamabad to Istanbul at 8:45am, whereas PK-9135 carrying 14 tonnes departed from Islamabad for Damascus at 10:30am.

The relief goods included winter tents, blankets, etc., as victims have suffered through freezing temperatures as well as rain and snow since Monday, when the earthquake struck. The death toll crossed 12,000 on Wednesday, with thousands more injured.

On Tuesday, Pakistan sent a 51-member rescue team to Istanbul.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023