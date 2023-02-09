DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2023

Leopard wounds five in Indian courthouse

AFP Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 09:38am
<p>— Picture courtesy: Times of India</p>

— Picture courtesy: Times of India

GHAZIABAD: A leopard wounded at least five people on Wednesday when it strayed into a courthouse on the outskirts of India’s capital, police said.

A leopard was caught four hours after it entered the court premises, India Today reported.

According to bystanders, the leopard suddenly arrived on the first floor of the Ghaziabad court around 4pm. Chaos and commotion pervaded the court premises as people ran helter-skelter in search of safety and lawyers locked themselves up in rooms.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media showed several men injured in the attack, including one man who was carried away from the courthouse while watched by onlookers.

Body-armour-clad police were waving flaming sticks and laying out nets inside the courthouse in an effort to corral the creature. “The leopard jumped around in the court complex in panic and five to six people were injured.

Efforts are on to capture it,“ an officer in the local police station told earlier, declining to give his name.

Ghaziabad is close to an expanse of forest that is a leopard habitat.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...
A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

PSL has provided a launching pad for several of the team’s current stars, and for them, hitting top form will be key.