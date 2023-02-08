Islamabad court grants Murree police one-day transit remand of Sheikh Rashid

An Islamabad district and sessions court granted on Wednesday the Murree police one-day transit remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid.

Rashid was arrested Feb 2 by the Islamabad police for remarks he made against former president Asif Ali Zardari. Later, another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.

Ahead of the hearing today, the former interior minister was brought to the court amid tight security. As the proceeding commenced, Rashid’s lawyers — Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota — and the prosecutor presented their arguments.

After listening to both the sides, the court instructed the police to present the former interior minister before a relevant court in Murree by 2pm tomorrow, Thursday.

‘I’m blindfolded and my hands are bound’

A video posted on Rashid’s Twitter account showed him talking to reporters outside the court. “All they want is for me to switch loyalties,” he said.

As the hearing concluded, Rashid’s Twitter account posted yet another tweet.

He alleged: “They have decided to disqualify Imran Khan. They are telling me to leave Imran’s side. I was told that the provincial and central elections would be held together. When anyone comes to meet me, I am blindfolded and my hands are bound. They want to create another party from within the PTI. They did not investigate my cases.”

Throughout his incarceration, his account has been continuing to tweet, with posts containing a hashtag #ReleaseSheikhRashid

The hearing

At the outset of today’s hearing, Rashid came to the rostrum and said that a fake case had been framed against him.

“All these policemen are my brothers,” he stressed.

Rashid said that he had been a minister 16 times in his life, claiming that “they want to change my political alliances now”. “Last night they asked me to meet an important person but I refused.”

He told the court that he had given his phone’s passwords to the police but they found nothing in it. “I have never fought with the army … I belong to them.”

The AML chief went on to say that the Murree police investigated him for hours and then alleged that the “entire thing” was done by the Aabpara police. “My police in Karachi and Lasbela are innocent.”

Here, the judge asked the police if a request for the Rashid’s transit remand had been made earlier to which the investigating officer said that this was the first time the police had approached court for it.

Meanwhile, the PTI ally’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, said that Rashid was presently in police custody.

“Murree police’s request for a transit remand has recently been rejected by the magistrate and the police have not yet appealed that decision,” he stated, reiterating that his client was in jail and wouldn’t “run away”.

Bukhari contended that the case against his client was registered by the Murree police. “According to the law, the complainant can not be a part of the investigation.

“Rashid’s house was raided … the Constitution provides every citizen their fundamental human rights,” he said, continuing that Rashid’s statement regarding being a minister 16 times was harmless.

The lawyer further argued that the relevant judicial magistrate in Murree was on vacations and the police could have waited for him to resume his duties.

“Was the Lahore home secretary, Rawalpindi district commissioner or any other authority informed about Rashid’s arrest,” he asked. “When they have taken everything from my client’s house, why do they need a transit remand?”

Bukhari then urged the court to “take my assurity” and reject the police’s request.

At that, the court asked: “Do you have a copy of the court’s verdict rejecting the transit remand?”

Here, the investigator officer said that a written verdict was not issued, instead a verbal order was passed.

However, Rashid interjected that he had already appeared in the case pertaining to the Murree police. “I was interrogated in jail regarding the case,” he said.

