DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2023

Tuition fee for Kashmiri students in Punjab waived off

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The provincial caretaker government on Tuesday waived off the tuition fees of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab and announced that 200 laptops would also be distributed among them.

It was announced during a meeting of a delegation of Kashmiri students with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, secretaries of specialised healthcare and information, vice chancellors of the King Edward Medical University and the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Punjab Medical Association vice president and others were also present during the meeting.

The CM directed the traffic police to issue driving licences to all Kashmiri students on priority so that they could travel by their own motorcycles, cars etc and continue their studies.

Traffic challan ‘quota’ prohibited

He also announced that 200 laptops would be distributed among the Kashmiri students studying in Punjab.

He said the Bank of Punjab would be asked to open accounts of Kashmiri students and steps would be taken to fix the post-graduation quota for those enrolled in medical colleges.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students.

The students thanked the chief minister and appreciated holding of different events in the province on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The meeting participants also offered prayers for those who died in the massive earthquake hitting Turkiye and Syria.

TRAFFIC CHALLANS: The caretaker chief minister has ordered doing away with the practice of “daily quota” of traffic challans across Punjab.

“The performance of wardens will not be subject to the number of daily challans,” he said on Tuesday.

He said licencing centres in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi would work in two shifts, seven days a week, while the centre at the Liberty Market in Lahore would work round the clock.

The CM said Gulberg, The Mall, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road would be made model roads. An effective management system would be introduced for the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He said traffic police teams would go to colleges for conducting driving tests and issuance of licences to the qualifying students.

He also ordered that the issues related to the promotion of wardens should be resolved without delay. He also ordered indiscriminate action against the beggar mafia on city roads.

“Beggar children should be shifted to the Child Welfare and Protection Bureau for their rehabilitation,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

THE exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium has set the tone for...
No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...