Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

Shares at PSX surge over 500 points in early trade

Talqeen Zubairi Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 10:34am
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued their bull run on Tuesday, rising immediately after the opening bell.

The benchmark KSE-100 index jumped 509.61 points, or 1.24 per cent, to reach 41,700.38 points at 10:03am.

It had gained 722.47 points on Monday as press reports hinted at the government’s commitment to meeting the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of a $7 billion loan programme.

More to follow.

