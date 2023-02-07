Shares at PSX surge over 500 points in early trade

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued their bull run on Tuesday, rising immediately after the opening bell.
The benchmark KSE-100 index jumped 509.61 points, or 1.24 per cent, to reach 41,700.38 points at 10:03am.
It had gained 722.47 points on Monday as press reports hinted at the government’s commitment to meeting the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of a $7 billion loan programme.
