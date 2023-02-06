DAWN.COM Logo

Qureshi sees more price increases after IMF agreement

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 08:51am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that ‘imported government’ is massively increasing the inflation by accepting all terms of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reach an agreement with it.

Speaking to journalists after inaugurating reconstruction of the famous Sheedi Lal Bridge in Multan on Sunday, the PTI leader said the PML-N-led coalition government had raised petrol price by Rs35 per litre, and soon it would further increase the price of all petroleum products.

Commenting on PML-N’s Senior Vice-Presi­dent and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Multan and her address to a workers’ convention, Mr Qureshi said Ms Maryum Nawaz had visited Multan to congratulate the people over massive increase in prices of flour and oil.

He said the government planned to increase oil prices to further Rs50 per litre, electricity Rs7 per unit besides imposing 18 per cent sales tax.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023

