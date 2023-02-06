Pakistan vows to keep raising its voice for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Political leaders on Sunday vowed to continue raising voices for the right of self-determination for the people of Indian-held Kashmir as events were held across the country to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said Pakistan was observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 to send a message that it supports the right to self-determination for the people of held Kashmir.

He was addressing the participants after a walk to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir.

The walk commenced at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concluded at D-Chowk Islamabad.

Mr Kaira said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the nation has ratified and endorsed the Kashmir cause for generations.

Rallies held in Islamabad, GB to express solidarity

He said Pakistan always supported Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for their right to self-determination and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the lingering issue as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

“India is using different tactics to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, but it will not succeed in its nefarious agenda,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter senior leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi thanked Pakistan and its people for supporting Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, several rallies and events were held to mark the day and express support for the Kashmiri people.

“Observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day is an effective way to urge the international community to pressurise India to stop its tyranny against the oppressed Kashmiri people,” he said.

GB observes solidarity day

A rally was taken from Shahi Polo Ground to Etihad Chowk in the capital Gilgit. The event was attended by civil society officials, political and religious leaders and students.

Speakers at the gathering said Kashmir is an inseparable part of Pakistan and the country will continue its struggle till the freedom of Kashmir. They expressed solidarity by forming a chain of hands.

Rallies were also held in Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Shigar, Kharmang and Ghanche.

In his message, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that February 5 was a day to pay tribute to the unwavering determination and sacrifices of Kashmiris for achieving the right to self-determination.

“People of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and salute them for their freedom struggle,” he said.

“Freedom is the basic right of Kashmir people and it is the moral duty of the United Nations to implement its manifesto and give those people the basic right of freedom,” he said.

Jamil Nagri in Gilgit also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023