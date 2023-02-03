DAWN.COM Logo

KMC conducts DNA test of Peshawar ‘suicide bomber’

Bureau Report Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 12:29pm

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical College’s forensic science and toxicology department has conducted DNA test of the suspected suicide bomber, who according to police killed more than 100 worshipers at the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Monday.

“We received 85 dead bodies for autopsy and six body parts for DNA test including three of the alleged suicide bomber’s face, skull and two legs and the report has been sent to police,” Dean Khyber Medical College Prof Mahmud Aurangzeb told Dawn.

He said the reports prepared by lab scientists in cases sent by police or on court orders saved time and money since the samples were no longer needed to be sent to other cities.

Prof Hakim Khan Afridi, chairman of the department, said that they had processed 650 DNA samples at the lab since its launch and ver 10,000 samples were reported free of cost.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023

