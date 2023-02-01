Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hasn’t resigned from party position, still the senior vice president: spokesperson

Former prime minister and PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has not resigned from the party position, his spokesperson Hafiz Usman Abbasi clarified on Wednesday and deemed media reports to the contrary “baseless”.

According to a story published in The News, Abbasi said on Tuesday that he had “stepped down from the party office within an hour of the announcement” of Maryam Nawaz’s elevation to the roles of senior vice president and chief organiser.

The story also quoted him as saying that he would “continue to stay with the PML-N until death”.

However, in a statement given to Dawn.com today, Abbasi’s spokesperson rejected the remarks associated with the PML-N leader, asserting that “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is [still] the party’s senior vice president”.

He questioned why Abbasi would leave the party now when he had not done so during difficult times.

The speculation regarding Abbasi’s resignation come at a time when Maryam is set to commence her country-wide election campaign after returning to Pakistan from her four-month sojourn in London.

In the past weeks, Abbasi has also been holding seminars and press conferences along with other like-minded leaders from across the political arena — including former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani — in a campaign they’ve termed “Reimagining Pakistan”.

Previously, while talking to Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News, Abbasi had refuted reports that he was planning to quit the PML-N, saying he had also seen such reports on social media, which surged after the seminars.