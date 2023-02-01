Ex-Pakistan hockey team manager Khawaja Junaid handed life ban

LAHORE: Former Pakistan team manager Khawaja Junaid was banned for life from taking part in hockey activities on Tuesday after an inquiry committee held him responsible for the national side’s unceremonious ouster from last year’s Asia Cup following an eight-month investigation.

Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after Junaid Manzoor’s equaliser in a crucial encounter against Japan was ruled out due to the presence of an extra player on the field.

The result, 2-3 in Japan’s favour, confirmed Pakis­tan’s elimination from the Asia Cup — with the team needing at least a draw to go through — as well as ended their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

“On the recommendation of the inquiry committee formed by previous secretary Asif Bajwa, president PHF Brig. (retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has imposed a life ban on Khawaja Junaid,” a Pakistan Hockey Fede­ration statement said on Tuesday.

The then Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman had admitted the mistake was his instead of Junaid, , who retired after the incident, but the PHF still went ahead to set up an inquiry committee comprising the federation’s legal advisor Ali Ashfaq and Zahir Shah..

Ali said Junaid was asked to appear before the committee but the latter had not responded. The legal advisor said it was the team manager’s duty to ensure there aren’t any extra players on the field according to the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) rules.

PHF secretary Haider Hussain said that the FIH’s rules number 8.4 and 9.1 were clear in giving the role of such tasks to the manager.

Haider added that, who had been associated with the national hockey team in different roles for the last two decades, would not be allowed to take part in any hockey activities. Junaid did not respond when Dawn tried to contact him for a comment.

