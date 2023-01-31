DAWN.COM Logo

4 ‘militants’ killed in twin KP operations

Muqaddam Khan | Muhammad Irfan Mughal Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 07:25am

SWABI/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four alleged militants were killed and another surrendered to the police during intelligence-based operations in Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to Swabi District Police Officer Najamul Hassan, two militants blew themselves up and a third surrendered to police after law enforcement personnel encircled their hideout in Chota Lahor tehsil.

Officials in Swabi said the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), police and intelligence agencies launched a joint operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in Hund village.

They said the militants opened fire on law enforcers after they were ordered through a megaphone to surrender. The security forces retaliated and during a heavy exchange of fire, two militants blew themselves up with hand grenades, while another surrendered to police.

Two constables were also injured during the encounter. They were identified as Mujibullah and Naseeb Khan and were taken to Bacha Khan Hospital.

In Dera Ismail Khan, two militants were killed during an encounter with security forces in the Loni area of Kulachi tehsil.

According to sources, a search operation was conducted in the area on a tip-off about the presence of militants there. During the operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces. In the retaliatory firing, two militants were killed.

The sources said a large quantity of arms was also recovered from the possession of the dead militants.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023

