DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

Transgender persons included in Benazir income support programme

APP Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 10:30am
<p>Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri speaks at a programme held at the Arts Council, Karachi on Sunday. — Picture courtesy: Shazia Marri/Twitter</p>

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri speaks at a programme held at the Arts Council, Karachi on Sunday. — Picture courtesy: Shazia Marri/Twitter

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said on Sunday that transgender community was being formally included in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Speaking at a programme held at the Arts Council, she said that the transgender persons belonged to a poor segment of society and they were facing economic and societal challenges in the country.

The event kicked off with the start of a documentary and how transgender persons are discriminated in Pakistan.

Ms Marri, who is also the chairperson of BISP, said: “This is the beginning of pluralistic Pakistan. A marginalised group is given rights in the income support program for the first time in the history of Pakistan.”

She said that they were ignored in our society and transgender persons also avoided to come forward before authorities due to society’s behaviour towards them.

Ms Marri said that their registration with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was mandatory for availing BISP financial support.

She said that the transgender persons should register themselves with Nadra and then visit a BISP centre for further process so that they could get Rs7,000 quarterly financial assistance.

She said that initially three transgender persons got themselves registered with the BISP.

She said that a total of 900,000 families across the country were being financially supported by the BISP and the spirit of the programme was to support the poor people.

She also handed over Rs7,000 each to the three registered transgender persons.

Later, talking to newsmen she said that the federal government would try its best to not have an effect of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement on the poor people of the country as no one was in favour of taking loans.

She said that the priorities of the country would be on top in talks with the IMF.

Condemning the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan against former president Asif Ali Zardari, she said that the PTI chairman always issued irresponsible statements.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...