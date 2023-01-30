DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

Women drive fast train to Makkah as Saudi workforce evolves

AFP Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 08:55am
RANEEM Azzouz, a train conductor, drives the high-speed train ferrying pilgrims between Madina and Makkah.—AFP
RANEEM Azzouz, a train conductor, drives the high-speed train ferrying pilgrims between Madina and Makkah.—AFP

JEDDAH: Driver Tharaa Ali takes her seat at the helm of a high-speed train ferrying pilgrims to Makkah, a beneficiary of conservative Saudi Arabia’s bid to employ its booming female workforce.

Saudi women only gained the right to drive in 2018, and until recently 25-year-old Ms Ali’s transportation experience was limited to cruising around her native Jeddah in the family sedan.

But last year she joined some 28,000 applicants vying for just 32 slots for women drivers on the Haramain High Speed Railway, which plies the 450-kilometre route between the holy cities of Makkah and Medina at speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour.

To her astonishment, the former English teacher was among the lucky few selected, and she completed her first trip last month.

“The first day working here was like a dream for me — entering the train, entering the cabin,” she told.

“When you are in the cabin, you see things heading towards you at a very high speed. A feeling of fear and dread came over me, but thank God, with time and intensive training, I became confident in myself.” The proportion of Saudi women in the workforce has more than doubled since 2016, from 17 per cent to 37 per cent.

The statistic feeds a narrative of expanding women’s rights under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, even amid ramped-up repression of activists, making it a reliable applause line at events like the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Yet unemployment among Saudi women is high – 20.5pc last year, compared to 4.3pc for Saudi men.

That figure, much like the flood of applicants for the driver positions, highlights an urgent task facing Saudi policymakers: creating jobs for all the women newly interested in participating in a changing economy.

“The challenge has shifted,” said Saudi economist Meshal Alkhowaiter, “from encouraging women to join the workforce, to creating a sufficient number of jobs to employ the thousands of Saudi women entering the workforce every quarter.”

Winning over sceptics

Saudi women have traditionally thrived in select fields like education and medicine.

Yet rules introduced in recent years barring workplace gender discrimination and easing dress code restrictions have created new opportunities.

That includes positions as waiters, baristas and hotel receptionists that were previously dominated by foreigners, a boon to the government’s “Saudisation” agenda.

Social mores don’t always keep up with changing regulations, however, something the women train drivers have seen firsthand.

Raneem Azzouz, a recent recruit, said that at the end of one trip to Medina, a woman passenger explained that she didn’t believe women could do the job until she saw it with her own eyes.

“She said, “Frankly, when I saw the [job] advertisement, I was totally against it. I said that if my daughter was going to drive me, I wouldn’t ride with her”, Ms Azzouz recalled.

With the journey safely completed, the woman gushed that Ms Azzouz had “proved herself” and that she “didn’t feel any difference”.

The women drivers are “highly qualified and proved their worth during training,” said Rayan al-Harbi, executive vice president of the Saudi Railway Company.

“This is evidence that Saudi women have full capacity when they are empowered to perform tasks like their brothers.”

Not everyone is convinced

Mohammed Issa, an Emirati civil servant who recently rode the high-speed train to Jeddah airport, said women should focus on homemaking.

“If the woman devotes herself to her home, there is no doubt that it will be a successful family,” he said.

“But if the woman is absent from home, and work certainly keeps her away from the home, who will play her role?”

Such statements appear to represent a minority view among Saudis, said Sussan Saikali of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“There have been some comments from men claiming that women are now taking their jobs, but those comments are few and far between,” she said.

“We can’t expect a whole population to support every policy in the country,” said Najah Alotaibi, associate fellow at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies. “But the majority of people are supportive of change.”

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...