Financial situation critical, says FBR chairman

PESHAWAR: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmed has termed the current financial situation in the country as ‘critical’.

“Economic situation [in the country] is critical and there is a shortfall in revenue. We will soon overcome the tax gap,” Mr Ahmad said during his address at a function held at the Customs House here on Thursday to mark the International Customs Day.

He added that the Rs7.47 trillion revenue target would be achieved since those who had not been paying tax would be brought under the tax net.

The FBR chairman said that the collectorate had shifted to direct taxes adding direct tax collection would be more than indirect tax collection during the current financial year.

He said the Torkham border crossing was operational round the clock and added that steps were being taken to operationalise other border crossings on the same pattern.

“We don’t have any issues for operationalising the border crossing for round the clock services, the other side [Afghanistan] has,” Mr Ahmad said.

However, Afghanistan’s Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah stated that there was no issue on their side of the border.

“Trade is what develops nations because more we have good relations, the more the volume of trade will increase,” Mohibullah told Dawn, adding “it [trade activities] will strengthen our relations”.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023