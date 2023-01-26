DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2023

SC tells provinces to implement Police Order

APP Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from Islamabad Police regarding transfers and postings of officers and directed all the provinces to ensure implementation of Police Order, 2002.

While observing that courts had to face difficulties in deciding cases due to poor investigations by police, the apex court also instructed the provinces to appoint experienced officers for the investigation of criminal cases.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the three-member bench was hearing the case against the transfers of police officers on political grounds. During the hearing, all the provincial administrations submitted their report regarding the transfer and posting of police officers. However, a report regarding the Islamabad Police could not be submitted.

The CJP noted that all the provinces had highlighted shortage of funds in their reports as their main problem. Even vehicles were not available to the police for investigation, he observed.

Justice Athar Minallah noted that problems in investigation could appear due to not convening of the meetings of the national police board, he remarked.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned for one month.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?
The rot within
25 Jan, 2023

The rot within

EVEN by the abysmal standards of our broken legal system, the acquittal of former SSP Rao Anwar and his 17...
Into darkness
Updated 25 Jan, 2023

Into darkness

The energy transmission infrastructure needs to be treated with more seriousness and its weaknesses removed.
Monetary policy
25 Jan, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to hike its key policy rate to a 25-year high of 17pc to anchor inflation expectations ...