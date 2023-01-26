SC tells provinces to implement Police Order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from Islamabad Police regarding transfers and postings of officers and directed all the provinces to ensure implementation of Police Order, 2002.

While observing that courts had to face difficulties in deciding cases due to poor investigations by police, the apex court also instructed the provinces to appoint experienced officers for the investigation of criminal cases.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the three-member bench was hearing the case against the transfers of police officers on political grounds. During the hearing, all the provincial administrations submitted their report regarding the transfer and posting of police officers. However, a report regarding the Islamabad Police could not be submitted.

The CJP noted that all the provinces had highlighted shortage of funds in their reports as their main problem. Even vehicles were not available to the police for investigation, he observed.

Justice Athar Minallah noted that problems in investigation could appear due to not convening of the meetings of the national police board, he remarked.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned for one month.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023