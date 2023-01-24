DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2023

Week-long youth festival begins after five-year gap in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 11:11am

KARACHI: Intellectual and writer Anwar Maqsood has inaugurated the Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, a large number of youth participated in the festival, where Asim Azhar, Kashmir Band, Jambrooz and Mustafa Baloch enthralled the audience with their performances.

Accompanied by Arts Council president Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, Anwar Maqsood said that he came at the event just for the sake of the youth. “You are the children of this land, find your own way, the destinations will come before you,

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that due to Covid, the Youth Festival could not be held for the last five years.

“We are organising this festival after five years in which 30,000 students have registered.”

He urged the students not to disappoint with the country’s situation and focus on their future.

KU VC Iraqi expressed his gratitude to the Arts Council for inviting him to the festival.

On the opening day, auditions of youth in four different categories were held in which thousands of male and female students participated. Audition of the remaining six categories will be completed till Jan 28 and the closing ceremony will be held on Jan 29.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Days of despair
Updated 24 Jan, 2023

Days of despair

Mohsin Naqvi will have to work extra hard to prove himself worthy of the responsibility he has been entrusted with.
Modi documentary
24 Jan, 2023

Modi documentary

NEW DELHI’S extreme reaction to a BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid bare the BJP...
Stockholm outrage
24 Jan, 2023

Stockholm outrage

IT is difficult to accept the free speech argument being used to ‘defend’ frequent acts of desecration by...
Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...