Week-long youth festival begins after five-year gap in Karachi

KARACHI: Intellectual and writer Anwar Maqsood has inaugurated the Pakistan Youth Festival 2023 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, a large number of youth participated in the festival, where Asim Azhar, Kashmir Band, Jambrooz and Mustafa Baloch enthralled the audience with their performances.

Accompanied by Arts Council president Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, Anwar Maqsood said that he came at the event just for the sake of the youth. “You are the children of this land, find your own way, the destinations will come before you,

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that due to Covid, the Youth Festival could not be held for the last five years.

“We are organising this festival after five years in which 30,000 students have registered.”

He urged the students not to disappoint with the country’s situation and focus on their future.

KU VC Iraqi expressed his gratitude to the Arts Council for inviting him to the festival.

On the opening day, auditions of youth in four different categories were held in which thousands of male and female students participated. Audition of the remaining six categories will be completed till Jan 28 and the closing ceremony will be held on Jan 29.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023