January 23, 2023

Rangers man gunned down in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Published January 23, 2023

KARACHI: A Rangers man, who was in civvies, was shot dead in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Sunday evening, police and rescue services said.

Sharea Faisal SHO Haji Mohammed Ishaq said that Khalid Husain, 30, had stopped his motorbike near Millennium Mall to receive a call on his cell phone when armed motorcyclists emerged there, fired at him and rode away.

He suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police said that the victim was deputed at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh. However, the killing had nothing to do with his employment.

The SHO claimed that the murder appeared to be motivated by some personal enmity as his brother was also killed around two years ago over similar issues in interior of Sindh.

He said that the police were investigating the case.

Body of transperson found

The body of a transgender person was found near Safari Park on Sunday, police said.

Gulistan-i-Jauhar SHO Safdar Mashwani said that the body, which was found in bushes, bore no injury mark.

The corpse was shifted to the JPMC for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. He said that the transperson appeared to be in his 30s.

Two drown

A boy feared drowned in the Lyari river and efforts were underway to search for his body, police and rescue services said on Sunday.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that Nabil Altaf, 8, fell in the Lyari river near Imtiaz Superstore in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. Edhi divers continued their search but could not recover him till Sunday evening.

In another incident, the Korangi Industrial Area police said that a young man drowned in the Malir river.

They said that the body was fished out and sent to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as Asad Ali, 22.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023

