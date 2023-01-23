Jirga seeks gas supply from reserves found in North Waziristan

LAKKI MARWAT: A jirga on Sunday asked the government to provide gas facility to people from local reserves and also set up an oil refinery in the Bannu division.

The jirga held in Bakkakhel Mandi (bazaar) was attended by tribal chiefs and tribesmen from Otmanzai and Ahmadzai tribes and elders from other clans.

The elders pointed out that gas reserves had been discovered in North Waziristan, which was part of the Bannu division. They regretted that instead of providing the facility to local residents, work on laying a pipeline to supply gas to Punjab was underway.

“The government should not ignore the needs of local residents as they have the first right over gas facility discovered in their area,” said elder Malik Gulbaz Khan. He said tribesmen won’t allow construction of gas pipeline to Punjab if they were not provided the facility.

Malik Mir Shmad Khan and Malik Moveez Khan said the government was depriving area people of their due rights.

“If the government does not give any surety to local tribesmen regarding provision of gas then they are justified to launch agitation and raise voice for their rights,” they maintained.

The elders asked the government to set up a refinery in any district of Bannu division.

VISIT TO HOSPITALS: Medical Teaching Institute, Bannu, Board of Governor chairman Prof Saeedullah Shah has said steps are being taken to improve patient-care in hospitals in the district.

He stated this during a visit to hospitals on Sunday.

Dr Shah inspected departments in the DHQ Hospital, Khalifa Gul Nawaz (KGN) Hospital and Women and Children Hospital.

He got himself acquainted with the performance of relevant staff and said healthcare had been improved in hospitals within a short span.

He said work on establishment of a cardiometabolic centre in the DHQ and KGN hospitals would complete soon.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in Bannu Medical College, Dr Shah reviewed the two-month performance of clinical leaders and said the problems faced by teachers and students would be resolved on priority.

He said efforts were being made to set up a digital library and cafeteria on the premises of the college besides overcoming shortage of faculty members.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023