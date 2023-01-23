DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2023

Four suspects arrested for ‘triple murder’

A Correspondent Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 07:07am

KASUR: Saddar police on Sunday arrested four suspects and registered a murder case over the death of three members of a Hindu family at village Qadiwind where they were staying as guests.

Four members of the family from Jacobabad had arrived in Kasur on Friday for a business deal. Three of them were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning while one was hospitalised.

According to Sheesh Kumar, the only surviving member of the family, he and his father, Karpal Das, brother, Sunny Kumar, and brother-in-law, Vishal Kumar, went to the house of Javaid Usman at Qadiwind to purchase grams. The host brought fish and soft drinks for them, which they (the guest) consumed and went to bed.

The complainant added that on Saturday, he found his father, brother and brother-in-law dead in their beds while he was also not feeling well. Rescue 1122 shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Kumar suspected their host, Javaid Usman, had mixed poison in the food that took the lives of three of his family members. However, he did not know the motive of the killing.

Police recorded the statement of Kumar and lodged a case against the suspects.

In the later development, police claimed to have arrested four suspects, including Usman and Allah Ditta.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...
Oil from Russia
Updated 22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

Energy accounts for the largest portion of Pakistan’s imports, and cheaper oil from Russia will help somewhat lower the burgeoning trade deficit.
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...