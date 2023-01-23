Four suspects arrested for ‘triple murder’

KASUR: Saddar police on Sunday arrested four suspects and registered a murder case over the death of three members of a Hindu family at village Qadiwind where they were staying as guests.

Four members of the family from Jacobabad had arrived in Kasur on Friday for a business deal. Three of them were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning while one was hospitalised.

According to Sheesh Kumar, the only surviving member of the family, he and his father, Karpal Das, brother, Sunny Kumar, and brother-in-law, Vishal Kumar, went to the house of Javaid Usman at Qadiwind to purchase grams. The host brought fish and soft drinks for them, which they (the guest) consumed and went to bed.

The complainant added that on Saturday, he found his father, brother and brother-in-law dead in their beds while he was also not feeling well. Rescue 1122 shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Kumar suspected their host, Javaid Usman, had mixed poison in the food that took the lives of three of his family members. However, he did not know the motive of the killing.

Police recorded the statement of Kumar and lodged a case against the suspects.

In the later development, police claimed to have arrested four suspects, including Usman and Allah Ditta.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023