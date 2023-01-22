DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2023

Gen Bajwa had Nawaz ousted in Panama case: Imran

Hasaan Ali Khan Published January 22, 2023 Updated January 22, 2023 08:02am
<p>The photo shows PTI chairman Imran Khan during an interview on Bol News on Saturday. — screengrab</p>

The photo shows PTI chairman Imran Khan during an interview on Bol News on Saturday. — screengrab

KARACHI: PTI Chair­man Imran Khan on Sat­urday laid the blame of getting deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified in the Panama Papers case on former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During an interview on Bol News, the former premier shed light on how there were two Gen Bajwas — one before the extension and one after it. “He (Bajwa) had sent two brigadiers who proved Nawaz was involved in the Panama case,” the PTI chief said. “This is why Nawaz is not forgiving Bajwa.”

Mr Khan added that the ex-army chief and all the agencies used to tell the media and his government members how corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders were.

“Then they imposed those same people on us.”

Commenting on the Tosh­a­­khana case against him, the PTI chief said the government and “handlers” made a big deal out of it for no reason. He lambasted the government for terming Toshakhana gifts a “state secret” when the apex court had sought details of all gifts received since the country’s independence.

Asked about why Mr Sha­rif was allowed to leave, Imran said the PML-N supremo’s medical reports were manipulated. “Ima­gine the extent of the deep state’s power,” he said.

Speaking about how the local government elections in Karachi were rigged, Imran deplored the tactics employed by PPP to steal the polls by collaborating with the local police, administration, and the election commission.

“Educated business-minded people live in Karachi,” he said, asking: “how can they vote for PPP”.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oil from Russia
22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

THE ‘conceptual agreements’ reached between Pakistan and Russia for the supply of Russian crude oil on Friday...
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...
Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...