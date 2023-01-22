Gen Bajwa had Nawaz ousted in Panama case: Imran

KARACHI: PTI Chair­man Imran Khan on Sat­urday laid the blame of getting deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified in the Panama Papers case on former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During an interview on Bol News, the former premier shed light on how there were two Gen Bajwas — one before the extension and one after it. “He (Bajwa) had sent two brigadiers who proved Nawaz was involved in the Panama case,” the PTI chief said. “This is why Nawaz is not forgiving Bajwa.”

Mr Khan added that the ex-army chief and all the agencies used to tell the media and his government members how corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders were.

“Then they imposed those same people on us.”

Commenting on the Tosh­a­­khana case against him, the PTI chief said the government and “handlers” made a big deal out of it for no reason. He lambasted the government for terming Toshakhana gifts a “state secret” when the apex court had sought details of all gifts received since the country’s independence.

Asked about why Mr Sha­rif was allowed to leave, Imran said the PML-N supremo’s medical reports were manipulated. “Ima­gine the extent of the deep state’s power,” he said.

Speaking about how the local government elections in Karachi were rigged, Imran deplored the tactics employed by PPP to steal the polls by collaborating with the local police, administration, and the election commission.

“Educated business-minded people live in Karachi,” he said, asking: “how can they vote for PPP”.

