Pakistan U-19 women outplay Zimbabwe to reach super six

Agencies Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 11:43am

POTCHEFSTROOM: Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 100 runs unbroken for the opening wicket to help Pakistan outclass Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in their group match of the Women’s U-19 World Cup and reach the super six stage here at the North-West University No.1 Ground on Thursday.

Requiring a win to guarantee a place in the next stage of the World Cup after losing their previous group ‘B’ match against England on Tuesday, Pakistan came out firing on all cylinders to restrict Zimbabwe to a 97-6 from their 20 overs.

Kelis Ndhlovu’s lone innings of 42 managed to give the African side some hope of a miracle heading into the break. For Pakistan, Anoosha Nasir took two wickets for 21 runs while Laiba Nasir and Areesha Noor bagged one apiece.

In reply, Pakistan looked certain to win from the off.

Eyman was once again the lynchpin for Pakistan after earlier scores of 65 not out in Pakistan’s eight wickets victory over Rwanda on Sunday while her early departure in Tuesday’s match against England was the reason her side fell short by 53 runs.

Pakistan batter Eyman Fatima plays a shot during Pakistan women’s under-19 group ‘B’ match against Zimbabwe at the North-West University No.1 Ground on Thursday.—courtesy PCB

Against Zimbabwe, she scored a 35-ball 62 not out studded with 10 fours and two sixes while Shawaal Zulfiqar contributed 32 not out to see their side home with ease.

With their win over Zimbabwe, Pakistan reached the super six stage Group-2 of the event alongside England, Rwanda, New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland.

In the Super Six Group 2, Pakistan will play back-to-back matches against Ireland and New Zealand on Jan 23 and 24, respectively.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2023

