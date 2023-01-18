DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2023

Qaiser says NA speaker committed ‘great injustice with his office’ by accepting resignations of PTI lawmakers

Dawn.com Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 10:42pm

PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had committed a “great injustice with his office” by accepting the resignations of 34 PTI lawmakers.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in April last year. Subsequently, the NA speaker had accepted only 11 of the resignations, stating that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification.

In an apparent bid to scuttle PTI’s purported plan to bring a confidence motion agai­nst Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif, Ashraf on Tuesday accep­ted the resignations of 34 PTI lawmakers alongside Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, resulting in their de-notification by the electoral watchdog.

The move came as a surprise for the PTI as well as political experts as two weeks earlier, the speaker had stated that the resignations would only be accepted once the lawmakers appeared in person for verification.

Commenting on the matter during an interview on Geo News show Capital Talk, Qaiser said: “I think the speaker committed a great injustice with his office.

“When you occupy a constitutional position, then you should make decisions keeping in mind the law and the Constitution. You have to act in accordance with the law [rather] than fulfilling the wishes of political people.”

Qaiser noted that the NA speaker had recently told a PTI delegation that the party’s lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification of their resignations.

“Did he complete that process? What he has done is totally illegal and unconstitutional.”

He said the PTI had demanded that all of its resignations be accepted in one go and questioned why “piecemeal” acceptance was taking place. “Basically they do politics and try to tease us. And what is the impact? The stock market has crashed.”

He reiterated that in his opinion, what Ashraf did was in contravention of the law and the Constitution.

Qaiser further said that Ashraf had told the PTI delegation that visited him that he would make sure they were given time to voice their concerns while also urging them to return to parliament.

Thus, there was a “contradiction” in the NA speaker’s words and his actions, Qaiser said, adding that those in positions of power had to think about the country’s interest over political interests.

“Whatever he has done will be a dirty stain in our assembly’s history.”

He also alleged that the speaker accepted the resignations on the orders of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

He also expressed befuddlement over the government’s plans seeing as how the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies stood dissolved. He said that the acceptance of the PTI resignations had benefitted the party as the by-election would take place alongside provincial polls.

“The cards they are playing are turning against them and benefitting the PTI.”

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would contest the polls on all the seats vacated in the NA. He asserted that the government had “facilitated” the PTI by accepting the resignations as Imran’s name would be plastered everywhere while campaigning.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...
Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...