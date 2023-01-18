DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2023

Aid groups resume some operations in Afghanistan

Reuters Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 10:24am
AFGHANS queue for food aid being distributed by a non-governmental organisation at a gymnasium in Kabul on Tuesday.—AFP
AFGHANS queue for food aid being distributed by a non-governmental organisation at a gymnasium in Kabul on Tuesday.—AFP

KABUL: Several aid organisations have restored some operations in Afghanistan after they received assurances from Taliban-run authorities that women could work in areas such as health, in spite of restrictions last month barring female NGO workers.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), Save the Children and CARE said this week they were again operating some programmes, mostly in health and nutrition.

The Taliban administration last month ordered local and foreign aid organisations to stop letting female staff work until further notice. It said the move, condemned globally, was justified because some women had not adhered to the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic dress code.

Many NGOs suspended operations in response, saying they needed female workers to reach women in the conservative country.

“Last week, the Ministry of Public Health offered assurances that female health staff, and those working in office support roles, can resume working. Based on this clarity, IRC has restarted health and nutrition services through our static and mobile health teams in four provinces,” Nancy Dent, a spokesperson for IRC, said.

A spokesperson the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said they had not stopped any health-related activities. “Due to a misunderstanding they stopped their health services and now they have restarted their health services,” he added.

Save the Children said it had restarted a small number of its operations in health, nutrition and some of its education programs where it had received clear guidance from authorities that female workers could safely operate, but cautioned they were limited.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...
Sindh LG polls
Updated 17 Jan, 2023

Sindh LG polls

Regardless of who emerges as the winner in Karachi, it is clear that the task for the new mayor of the megacity will be gargantuan.
Auto prices
17 Jan, 2023

Auto prices

OVER the past year, inefficiencies and unfair practices in our domestic automobile market, import restrictions,...
Hounding journalists
17 Jan, 2023

Hounding journalists

WHEN it comes to press freedom, the arrest of journalist Shahid Aslam highlights the weaknesses in our democracy and...