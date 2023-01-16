DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2023

Cases against 20 for aerial firing at bar elections

A Correspondent Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 10:04am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police in Faisalabad’s Kotwali and Jarranwala areas registered FIRs on Sunday against 20 people for jubilation aerial firing following district and tehsil bar election results late on Saturday.

Faisalabad’s Kotwali police FIR was registered on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Riaz that, after the announcement of the DBA election results, Nabeel Ahmad and his nine unidentified accomplices fired in the air as jubilation from the roof of Iftikhar Law Chambers.

The police arrested Nabeel along with an illicit pistol, however, his nine accomplices fled.

An FIR was filed in Jarranwala City Police on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Maalik. He claimed that six people – Malik Waqas, Arbaz Khan, Abraz Jutt, Rai Ali, Arsalan Pantu, and Malik Mueed – and four unidentified accomplices opened fire outside the Jarranwala barroom. No arrest has been made so far by Jarranwala City police.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...
Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...