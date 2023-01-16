Cases against 20 for aerial firing at bar elections

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police in Faisalabad’s Kotwali and Jarranwala areas registered FIRs on Sunday against 20 people for jubilation aerial firing following district and tehsil bar election results late on Saturday.

Faisalabad’s Kotwali police FIR was registered on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Riaz that, after the announcement of the DBA election results, Nabeel Ahmad and his nine unidentified accomplices fired in the air as jubilation from the roof of Iftikhar Law Chambers.

The police arrested Nabeel along with an illicit pistol, however, his nine accomplices fled.

An FIR was filed in Jarranwala City Police on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Maalik. He claimed that six people – Malik Waqas, Arbaz Khan, Abraz Jutt, Rai Ali, Arsalan Pantu, and Malik Mueed – and four unidentified accomplices opened fire outside the Jarranwala barroom. No arrest has been made so far by Jarranwala City police.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023