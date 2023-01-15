DAWN.COM Logo

Gunmen shoot dead ‘fearless’ Afghan woman ex-lawmaker

AFP Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 09:37pm
<p>A woman looks at a picture of former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada on her mobile phone, who was shot dead by gunmen last night at her house in Kabul, Afghanistan on January 15. — AFP</p>

Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday.

Mursal Nabizada had been a member of parliament in the US-backed government that was overthrown by the Taliban in August 2021.

“Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

“The security forces have started a serious investigation into the incident,” he said, adding that a brother of the former lawmaker was also wounded in the attack, which took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Nabizada was a “fearless champion for Afghanistan”, former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said on Twitter.

“A true trailblazer — strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger,” she wrote.

“Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people,” she added.

Nabizada, 32, hailed from the eastern province of Nangarhar and had been elected as a member of parliament from Kabul in 2018.

“I am sad and angry and want the world to know!” tweeted Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament, in response to the killing.

“She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight.”

Women had worked in prominent positions across Afghan society in the two decades since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, with many becoming judges, journalists and politicians.

Many women in such professions have fled the country, however, since the Taliban returned to power.

Taliban authorities have rapidly squeezed women out of almost all areas of public life, banning them from secondary and higher education, public sector work and even from visiting public parks and baths.

They have also ordered women to cover their bodies in public, ideally in an all-encompassing burqa.

Aragon
Jan 15, 2023 09:47pm
The cowards of the great Islamic Emirate feels threatened by an unarmed women. 2021 they blew up a girls school killing 70 female children on mother's day. Hope these atrocities get punished in kind eventually.
