Tom Moody, Andy Flower rule themselves out of running for Pakistan head coach job

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) search for a new head coach suffered fresh setbacks on Saturday when Australia’s Tom Moody and Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower both ruled themselves out of the running.

Moody, who is in Dubai for the International T20 League (ILT20), said it’s “highly unlikely” that he will be in the race due to his commitment in franchise cricket.

“I’m currently busy with the ILT20 league with the Desert Wipers and also some coming assignment so it’s highly unlikely that I will be in race for the Pakistan head coach role.

“But Pakistan is a talented cricket nation and I’m sure whoever becomes head coach will have an exciting time.”

Flower, who is also in Dubai for the ILT20, confirmed that he is also unavailable.

Talking to media in Abu Dhabi, Flower who is also associated with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, said he was busy with franchise cricket and unavailable for the role, adding that he had conveyed the same to the PCB.

It is pertinent to mention that the incumbent head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s tenure is set to expire in February, and the PCB’s attempts to bring back Champions Trophy winning coach Mickey Arthur have already hit the rocks.