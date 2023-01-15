GB govt to issue smart licences for arms from March

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced that the government will start issuing smart arms licences from March this year as part of e-governance and digitised service delivery in the region.

A contract for the purpose was signed by Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan and head of the arms licences of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Under the project, all arms licences will be computerised and licence holders will be issued smart arms licence cards just like Smart National Identity Cards (SNICs).

The project would ensure convenience and transparency in issuance, renewal and monitoring of arms licences in the region, officials said.

Besides, they added that the move would also limit the process time of issuance of arms licence between one and two weeks for greater convenience of citizens.

After submission of the application form online or in person at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the applicant will only be required to appear in person for biometrics recording. Afterwards, the ap­­plicant will only be requi­red to visit the offices once for collection of the smart arms licence card.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2023