Cold sweeps KP after rain, heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR: Rain and snowfall brought cold temperatures to the people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Though no damage to public life or property was reported, the winter storm suspended supply of electricity and natural gas to many areas, including the provincial capital.

The Meteorological Department forecast more light-moderate rain and snowfall in the province, including capital city Peshawar, today (Thursday).

The spell of heavy snowfall continued in Swat’s mountainous areas for the second consecutive day, while rain fell in plains.

Power, gas supply suspended due to winter storm

The snow began falling in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Elum, Sangar, Bahrain, Mankiyal, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan and other upper parts of Swat district late Tuesday night causing the temperature to drop below freezing.

Around 15-inch snowfall was reported in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Utror, Matiltan and Gabral and around six-inch in other areas. The Met Department forecast more snowfall until Friday morning.

The vehicular traffic was thin in upper parts of Swat district as the residents opted to stay indoors due to severe cold. However, large tourist arrivals were reported in Malam Jabba, Kalam and other resorts.

Snow also fell in Shangla’s upper parts, including Alpuri, Kandaw, Shangla Top, Yakhtangay, Lilownai, Ajmeer, PirKhana, Olandar, Spenghar and Gamtal, while rain lashed other parts of the district, including Bisham, Puran, Chakesar and Shahpur.

Major roads remained open to light traffic all through the day. Power supply was disrupted in some areas.

People visited Shangla Top and Yakhtangay in large numbers to enjoy chilly weather amid snowfall.

The district administration insisted that the main Bisham-Swat Road was open to light traffic. It, however, urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel to snowbound areas to prevent road mishaps. The first snowfall of the winter season was reported in Bajaur district as well, causing a cold wave to sweep through the region.

The residents said it began raining early morning, while snow up to six inches fell in hilly areas of Mamund, Salarzi, Nawagai and Chamarkand tehsils plummeting temperatures.

They said heavy snowfall was also reported in Nawa, Ghakhi, Kaga, Batwar, Manoojangal, Gabari and Littai areas.

The residents said the snowfall continued until late Wednesday evening, attracting a large number of tourists, mainly locals to visit the mountains and enjoy it throughout the day.

However, the people of Khar, Sadiqabad and several other urban areas complained about the suspension of electric supply after the start of rainfall on Wednesday evening.

An official of the local electricity supply company insisted that power outages were caused by faults in transmission lines.

Charsadda district also recorded rainfall, which, people said, led to gas and power cuts.

Upper parts of Hazara Division also recorded snowfall, while the rain lashed plains. However, roads in the region, except Naran-Jalkhad Road, were opened to traffic. Snow also fell in Kaghan valley, Shogran and adjoining areas.

The Met Department forecast rainfall in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts today (Thursday) with moderate-heavy snowfall on hilly areas.

It also said light to moderate rain was likely to fall in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts today.

The Met Department forecast moderate to dense fog in Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts as well on the Peshawar-Swabi Motorway.

