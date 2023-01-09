DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2023

China reopens borders after three years of quarantine

AFP Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 10:27am
<p>Passengers are seen upon their arrival at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport from other countries. China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. —AFP</p>

Passengers are seen upon their arrival at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport from other countries. China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. —AFP

BEIJING: China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases.

The first people to arrive expressed relief at not having to undergo the gruelling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China. And in Hong Kong, where the border with mainland China was re-opened after years of closure, more than 400,000 people were set to travel north in the coming eight weeks.

Beijing last month began a dramatic dismantling of a hardline zero-Covid strategy that had enforced mandatory quarantines and punishing lockdowns.

The policy had a huge impact on the world’s second-biggest economy and generated resentment throughout society that led to nationwide protests just before it was eased.

At Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, a woman surnamed Pang said on Sunday she was thrilled with the ease of travel.

“I think it’s really good that the policy has changed now, it’s really humane,” she added.

“It’s a necessary step I think. Covid has become normalised now and after this hurdle everything will be smooth,” she said.

Chinese people rushed to plan trips abroad after officials last month announced that quarantine would be dropped, sending inquiries on popular travel websites soaring. But the expected surge in visitors has led more than a dozen countries to impose mandatory Covid tests on travellers from the world’s most populous nation.

China has called travel curbs imposed by other countries “unacceptable”, despite continuing to largely block foreign tourists and international students from travelling to the country.

China’s Covid outbreak is forecast to worsen as it enters the Lunar New Year holiday this month, during which millions are expected to travel from hard-hit megacities to the countryside to visit vulnerable older relatives.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...
Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...