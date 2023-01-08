DAWN.COM Logo

IMF delegation to meet Dar on sidelines of Geneva conference: spokesperson

Tahir Sherani Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 11:29am

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the upcoming Geneva conference to “discuss outstanding issues”, the lender’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be held in Geneva on January 9 (Monday). The event will be co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations.

It aims to bring together government representatives, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the government after the devastating floods of 2022.

On Sunday, an IMF spokesperson told Dawn.com that the global lender’s managing director had a “constructive call” with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 6.

“The MD again expressed her sympathy to those directly affected by the floods and supported Pakistan’s efforts to build a more resilient recovery.”

The spokesperson added that an IMF delegation is expected to meet with Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva conference to discuss “outstanding issues and the path forward”.

The development comes two days after PM Shehbaz said an IMF delegation would come to Pakistan in “two to three days” to finalise the ninth review of Pakistan’s $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, which was increased to $7bn last year. The programme’s ninth review, which would release $1.18bn, is currently pending. It had earlier been put off for two months due to the PML-N-led government’s unwillingness to accept certain conditions placed before it by the Fund, and the disagreements have yet to be resolved.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 6, following the premier’s telephone conversation with the IMF managing director, stated that PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to Georgieva to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva.

“She thanked the prime minister for the invitation but explained that as the IMF board meetings had been prefixed for January 9 and 10, she will only be able to join the conference virtually.”

The prime minister assured the managing director that Pakistan was committed to successfully completing the ongoing programme and thanked her for understanding the challenges that the country has been facing, the statement added.

Cash crunch

The country is currently in the midst of a severe cash crunch, with foreign exchange reserves in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) depleting to an eight-year low of $5.576 billion during the week ended on Dec 30, 2022. This amounts to three weeks of imports.

This decline left no space for the government to pay back its foreign debts without borrowing more from friendly countries.

Despite fast dwindling SBP reserves, Dar is still hopeful about reverting the situation with expected financial help promised by the friendly countries, but nothing has been realised so far.

During the week the SBP foreign exchange reserves saw an outflow of $245 million for external debt repayments.

Foreign debt servicing is the most troubling question for the PMLN-led coalition government facing a serious threat of default. Several attempts to restart talks with the IMF for the release of the next tranche have so far remained unfruitful.

The falling reserves have already deeply devalued the local currency against the US dollar and other major currencies. The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves dipped $11bn to $5.6bn from $16.6bn in Jan­uary 2022.

Majboor
Jan 08, 2023 11:34am
Hope we don’t get sidelined
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Jan 08, 2023 11:44am
IMF first demand: free float the PKR. Instantly 1 USD = 300 PKR
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 08, 2023 11:58am
All noise. Nothing to show for it
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Jan 08, 2023 12:04pm
Final ‘NO’ will be communicated to us.
Reply Recommend 0
90 thousand
Jan 08, 2023 12:05pm
When PM lies then u know where country is heading !!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jan 08, 2023 12:06pm
If the IMF team was supposed to arrive in Pakistan on Monday, then what are those crooks doing traveling to Geneva when the money at SBP is down to almost nothing? Makes no sense to waste more money flying around the world just to beg for more when default is almost imminent.
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Jan 08, 2023 12:08pm
First to get loan, IMF conditions have to be met.
Reply Recommend 0
Haji (Retd)
Jan 08, 2023 12:08pm
Good boys, keep up the good work...!
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Jan 08, 2023 12:09pm
Only two days back, PM Shahbaz Sharif told during a public address that IMF MD asked him to talk to her. Now a clarification has arrived from IMF, that no such request was sent from IMF. On the contrary, it was PM Sharif who requested her to talk. Will such gimmicks please IMF or annoy them ? Nation is on the brink of default and these petty politicians are busy plying politics. OLD HABITS DIE HARD.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 08, 2023 12:25pm
Dar has coned IMF earlier too!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 08, 2023 12:27pm
IMF is a band aid solution...For true economic progress...political stability is a must...hold elections...do not hold future of country to false egos...enough is enough...country is near meltdown!
Reply Recommend 0

