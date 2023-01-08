DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2023

TTP ‘still amenable’ to ceasefire, says leader

Bureau Report Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 08:04am

PESHAWAR: The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) leader, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsood, has indicated that his outfit is still amenable to a ceasefire agreement with the government.

“We held talks with Pakistan mediated by Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan. We are still open to the ceasefire agreement,” Mehsood said in a message on Saturday.

The statement indicated that the TTP sought guidance from religious scholars, saying: “If you find anything mislaid, any negligence or if you believe we have changed our course — you, being our teachers and religious scholars, [should] guide us the same way as you guided us earlier. We are ready to listen to your opinion.”

On January 4, TTP’s supreme council issued a fresh directive on ‘meeting’ the TTP chief when it banned any meeting with the chief stating ‘security’ concerns until further orders where at the same time directions were issued for its affiliates to carry on with their activities under command of the local leadership.

On November 28, 2022, the banned outfit, in a statement, called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...
Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...