PPP reinstates membership of Sardar Fateh, son

A Correspondent Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 09:42am
<p>PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari meets leads from Balochistan at Bilawal House on Saturday. — Photo from PPP/Twitter</p>

CHAGAI: Pakistan Peoples Party has restored the membership of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hasni and his son Mir Umair Muhammad Hasni, according to sources.

The decision was taken during the meeting of a delegation led by Sardar Hasni from Balochistan with PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi on Saturday.

While talking to Dawn, Mr Umair confirmed the restoration of the membership and said the delegation discussed affairs of mutual interest and Balochistan’s current political situation with Mr Zardari.

The party’s sources told Dawn that the membership of the father and the son were suspended for violating party’s discipline after the 2018 general elections.

The PPP has yet to formally announce the decision.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2023

