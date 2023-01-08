DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2023

Tirah elders demand measures for early return of IDPs

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 07:02am

KHYBER: Kukikhel tribe’s elders on Saturday called for devising a plan for ensuring early return of the remaining families to Rajgal area of Tirah.

Speaking at a jirga held at the hujra of Malak Faizullah Jan, they said an honourable return of Kukikhel families, displaced 13 years ago due to militancy, should be ensured.

On the occasion, Malak Faizullah Jan and others said the entire infrastructure in the Kukikhel-inhabited localities in and around Rajgal had been either destroyed by militants or was in bad shape for want of care since their eviction in 2009 and 2010.

They said the returning families should be compensated enough to reconstruct their houses, besides asking the authorities to ensure supply of drinking water and revival of agricultural activities. They also demanded immediate reconstruction of government schools, health units, roads and bridges.

They also called for an effective ban on cutting of local forests and barring outsiders from mining in their region.

Meanwhile, 25 children received minor injuries when a school van was hit by a trailer in Jamrud on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 officials said they rushed to the Jamrud bypass road and shifted the injured students to a local hospital. They said the students were later discharged from hospital after being given first aid.

The police said the accident was result of careless driving by the trailer driver and bumpy road.

Published in Dawn, january 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jan 08, 2023 10:47am
'Flawed Strategic policy' ---- Pakistan has become home to one of the world's largest population of internally displaced persons (IDPs)'.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...
Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...