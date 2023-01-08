Tirah elders demand measures for early return of IDPs

KHYBER: Kukikhel tribe’s elders on Saturday called for devising a plan for ensuring early return of the remaining families to Rajgal area of Tirah.

Speaking at a jirga held at the hujra of Malak Faizullah Jan, they said an honourable return of Kukikhel families, displaced 13 years ago due to militancy, should be ensured.

On the occasion, Malak Faizullah Jan and others said the entire infrastructure in the Kukikhel-inhabited localities in and around Rajgal had been either destroyed by militants or was in bad shape for want of care since their eviction in 2009 and 2010.

They said the returning families should be compensated enough to reconstruct their houses, besides asking the authorities to ensure supply of drinking water and revival of agricultural activities. They also demanded immediate reconstruction of government schools, health units, roads and bridges.

They also called for an effective ban on cutting of local forests and barring outsiders from mining in their region.

Meanwhile, 25 children received minor injuries when a school van was hit by a trailer in Jamrud on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 officials said they rushed to the Jamrud bypass road and shifted the injured students to a local hospital. They said the students were later discharged from hospital after being given first aid.

The police said the accident was result of careless driving by the trailer driver and bumpy road.

