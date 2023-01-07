Rescue efforts underway for woman feared to have drowned at Karachi’s Seaview

A rescue operation was underway on Saturday (today) to search for a 23-year-old woman who authorities fear had drowned at Karachi’s Seaview.

According to South Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Asad Raza, “Rescue teams have been deployed to search for the girl who was reported to have drowned.”

The police have identified her as Sara Malik, a resident of Azam Basti in the city’s Mehmoodabad area.

A statement by Edhi Foundation said that a rescue operation with the help of boats was underway by a team of Edhi Naval Services to look for the woman.

A collage of pictures taken by the police of the location of the incident. — Photo provided by author

Pictures taken by the police of the scene show a handbag — supposedly of the woman — containing her belongings.

Other pictures show an Edhi ambulance present at the location along with at least two police mobile units.

In July, four people drowned at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach. A month later, a car with a family of six was swept away at the city’s Malir River during torrential rains.