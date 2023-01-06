DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2023

Senate body passes bill to curb illegal immigration

Ikram Junaidi Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 09:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Committee on Thursday unanimously passed a bill suggesting an increase in the punishment for individuals involved in sending Pakistani citizens abroad through illegal means and defrauding expatriates.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar presided over the meeting in which a bill titled “The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022” was tabled, said a statement.

The objective of the bill was to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. According to the bill, the punishment of the people involved in fraud with people will be increased from seven years to 14 years.

The committee members also asked for the details of the Pakistanis imprisoned abroad.

They said that overseas workers send remittances to Pakistan and legislation needed to be done for their protection.

Draft law proposes appointment of labour attachés in Pakistan’s embassies

According to the statement, the bill suggested ensuring the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis. It also suggested appointing labour attachés in embassies and increase in penalties against Pakistanis involved in sending people abroad illegally.

“Under the bill, labour attachés will be appointed in Pakistani embassies abroad, along with those who will escort Pakistanis abroad and prosecute them for wrongdoing abroad or against what they may be asked to do in Pakistan,” the statement added.

There was a suggestion in the bill to appoint a special judge to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis, but Senator Shahadat Awan asked to withdraw the amendment.

The amendment was withdrawn after which the committee unanimously approved the bill.

On the recommendations of the committee regarding the arrears of the families of the Pakistanis who died abroad which have to be paid by the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, an official informed the committee that an amount of Rs840 million has been requested from the Ministry of Finance for which a letter was being written.

The committee was informed that as soon as the amount will be received it will be distributed among the family members.

Earlier, the committee also showed displeasure over the absence of the minister and the secretary of the ministry concerned.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdur Razzaque
Jan 06, 2023 09:56am
Bring the stability, safety and job opportunities through a responsible govt. can eliminate and stop the brain drain from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Up the creek?

Up the creek?

Faisal Bari
What is new is that even fairly well-settled business families have been moving assets out of Pakistan.

Editorial

New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.
Saving energy
Updated 05 Jan, 2023

Saving energy

‘Difficult measures’ seem to be great only for as long as the powerful and their enablers don’t have to bear them.
Arshad Sharif case
05 Jan, 2023

Arshad Sharif case

ONE hopes that powerful quarters in Pakistan and abroad will not attempt to stonewall efforts to uncover the truth...
Provocative visit
05 Jan, 2023

Provocative visit

THE new Israeli government that has just taken power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being described as the most...