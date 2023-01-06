Senate body passes bill to curb illegal immigration

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Committee on Thursday unanimously passed a bill suggesting an increase in the punishment for individuals involved in sending Pakistani citizens abroad through illegal means and defrauding expatriates.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar presided over the meeting in which a bill titled “The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022” was tabled, said a statement.

The objective of the bill was to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. According to the bill, the punishment of the people involved in fraud with people will be increased from seven years to 14 years.

The committee members also asked for the details of the Pakistanis imprisoned abroad.

They said that overseas workers send remittances to Pakistan and legislation needed to be done for their protection.

Draft law proposes appointment of labour attachés in Pakistan’s embassies

According to the statement, the bill suggested ensuring the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis. It also suggested appointing labour attachés in embassies and increase in penalties against Pakistanis involved in sending people abroad illegally.

“Under the bill, labour attachés will be appointed in Pakistani embassies abroad, along with those who will escort Pakistanis abroad and prosecute them for wrongdoing abroad or against what they may be asked to do in Pakistan,” the statement added.

There was a suggestion in the bill to appoint a special judge to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis, but Senator Shahadat Awan asked to withdraw the amendment.

The amendment was withdrawn after which the committee unanimously approved the bill.

On the recommendations of the committee regarding the arrears of the families of the Pakistanis who died abroad which have to be paid by the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, an official informed the committee that an amount of Rs840 million has been requested from the Ministry of Finance for which a letter was being written.

The committee was informed that as soon as the amount will be received it will be distributed among the family members.

Earlier, the committee also showed displeasure over the absence of the minister and the secretary of the ministry concerned.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2023